ETWA East Texas Wrestling Alliance News: Former GWF & ECW Star Set for August 2nd Signing, Matches Announced for Card

This Saturday, the East Texas Wrestling Alliance (ETWA) returns with action at the Grosebeck fairgrounds! Texas wrestling legend "California Stud" "Rugged" Rod Price will be signing autographs along with all of the young lions on the card. Rod Price is a former ECW and GWF Wrestling star you might remember best for his time in the Dallas Sportatorium. He was a champion in Puerto Rico, a tag team champion in Memphis and in the Global Wrestling Federation with tag team partners that included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and "Hollywood" John Tatum! On top of that, he competed in ECW for the ECW Heavyweight Title against Mike Awesome and shared the ring with the likes of Sabu and Tommy Dreamer.

The East Texas Wrestling Alliance will deliver old school wrestling action presented the way Texas fans like it - Rough, tough, and in your face. The headlining match will see "Tokyo Monster' Kahagas versus The Super Beast. Plus, Six-Man Tag Team action as "The New Longriders" Jeremy Young, Black Bart Jr. & Shea Wright versus Arthur Delgado, Tuson Dunn, & Bodark Bronson

All of this and so much more with some of the ticket sale money being donated to the Limestone Fire Department!