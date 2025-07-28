×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Karl Fredericks Books First Post-WWE Matches Following Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
Karl Fredericks Books First Post-WWE Matches Following Release

Karl Fredericks, formerly known in WWE as Eddy Thorpe, is officially stepping back into the ring following his departure from the company. Now wrestling under his real name once again, Fredericks is scheduled for his first post-WWE appearances on the independent circuit.

Over the weekend, Fredericks made an unadvertised appearance at a West Coast Pro Wrestling event and has since been confirmed for their upcoming show in San Francisco on September 5. He is also set to wrestle Mance Warner on September 21 at Jersey Championship Wrestling’s event in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Fredericks, 34, was among the roster cuts announced on May 2, though he later clarified that he had personally requested his release. In a social media post last month, he explained his decision, writing, “I asked for my release from WWE so I could do something f–king meaningful with my life.” He followed up by reflecting on his time in WWE, stating, “I set the goal to work (in WWE). I spent a decade working for it. I got it. And in my experience I came to the conclusion I didn’t want to do it.”

Another point of frustration for Fredericks was WWE’s refusal to allow him to take on a volunteer DJ’ing role during WrestleMania weekend.

Before joining WWE, Fredericks trained at the NJPW Dojo starting in 2015 and earned recognition by winning the Young Lions Cup in 2019. He departed NJPW in 2022 after being left out of that year’s G1 Climax tournament, a decision that led to his exit from the promotion.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

July 28, 2025 at

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 28th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 29th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 30th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy