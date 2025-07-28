The Miz Volunteers to Replace Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam

The SummerSlam card may be in for a shake-up following a major development involving one of WWE's biggest stars. During the July 12th episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was officially announced that Randy Orton would team with country music sensation Jelly Roll to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. However, McIntyre’s participation in the event is now in serious doubt after he revealed in a Twitter/X video that he is currently unable to travel to the United States from England due to not having his passport with him.

In the wake of this uncertainty, The Miz has stepped forward and offered to take McIntyre’s place. Posting a video to Instagram, The Miz addressed the situation and made his pitch to be Logan Paul’s new partner.

“The man who is bored at work forgot his passport. Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK. It might not even be able to make it to work at SummerSlam. Well, I’m not landlocked, so it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner. Let me ask you a question. Who is the person that brought Logan Paul into WWE? Went out on a limb, put his neck out and said, ‘How great he is going to be?'”

The Miz continued with a reminder of his track record, particularly against Randy Orton.

“Let me ask you this, who did I beat to win my first WWE Championship? Did you forget? I’ve beaten Randy Orton, not just once, many times on big stages, and I can do it again. Don’t get me wrong, Randy Orton has gotten better with age. Randy Orton is undeniable in a WWE ring, but I can still beat him."

He also gave a nod to Jelly Roll’s commitment outside of music, while making it clear that his own dedication to wrestling is unmatched.

"Then there’s Jolly Roll, and some people would crack jokes. I’m not going to crack a joke. I applaud Jolly Roll’s weight loss journey. It’s been incredible to watch, and I love the grind. But there’s a difference between dreaming of this and living it every single day. This isn’t a bucket list. This is my life. And I am sick of waiting.”

