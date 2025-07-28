×
WWE Confirms Six Hours Of Pre-Show Content For SummerSlam Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
WWE is going all out for this weekend’s historic two-night SummerSlam event, with a substantial lineup of pre-show coverage planned across both days. A new report confirms that fans can expect six total hours of kickoff programming, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster weekend of action.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE will air a three-hour pre-show ahead of Night 1 on Saturday, followed by another three-hour pre-show before Night 2 on Sunday. Both kickoff shows will begin at 3 p.m. EST and lead directly into the main card at 6 p.m. EST on each night.

This year’s SummerSlam is the first time the annual spectacle will be held over two nights. The event takes place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The expanded pre-show programming is part of WWE’s effort to elevate the weekend to the scale of WrestleMania, with wall-to-wall content for fans.

The final build to the event will take place during tonight’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw, which includes a World Tag Team Championship match, an eight-woman tag team clash, and final showdowns featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER ahead of their respective SummerSlam matches.

