WWE Confirms Six Hours Of Pre-Show Content For SummerSlam Weekend

WWE is going all out for this weekend’s historic two-night SummerSlam event, with a substantial lineup of pre-show coverage planned across both days. A new report confirms that fans can expect six total hours of kickoff programming, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster weekend of action.
WrestleVotes reports that WWE will air a three-hour pre-show ahead of Night 1 on Saturday, followed by another three-hour pre-show before Night 2 on Sunday. Both kickoff shows will begin at 3 p.m. EST and lead directly into the main card at 6 p.m. EST on each night.
This year’s SummerSlam is the first time the annual spectacle will be held over two nights. The event takes place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The expanded pre-show programming is part of WWE’s effort to elevate the weekend to the scale of WrestleMania, with wall-to-wall content for fans.
The final build to the event will take place during tonight’s go-home episode of Monday Night Raw, which includes a World Tag Team Championship match, an eight-woman tag team clash, and final showdowns featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER ahead of their respective SummerSlam matches.
There will be SIX HOURS of pre-show content before #SummerSlam this weekend 👀, TC | WrestleVotes (@TCwrestlevotes) July 28, 2025
Saturday and Sunday will both have "Countdown to SummerSlam" shows beginning at 3pm EST ahead of the advertised 6pm EST start time.
WWE Monday Night RAW
July 28, 2025 at
Detroit, Michigan, USA
Hashtag: #raw
Detroit, Michigan
Jul. 28th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 29th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 30th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 31st 2025
Newark, New Jersey
Aug. 1st 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 2nd 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()