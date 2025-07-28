WWE Looks to Expand Its Audience With Netflix Docuseries WWE Unreal

Netflix is set to take WWE behind the curtain with a new docuseries titled WWE Unreal, and according to the show’s director, the goal is to help the company grow its fanbase far beyond the wrestling world.

Director Chris Weaver, who also works as a senior producer with NFL Films, recently spoke with the Miami Herald about WWE’s ambitions for the series. He explained that WWE is looking to replicate the success of other Netflix sports documentaries such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Tour de France: Unchained, which helped bring those sports to new audiences.

“I think that was a goal for WWE, for sure,” said Weaver. “They’ve seen how these behind-the-scenes follow-doc-series on Netflix have propelled leagues and athletes and opened up to new audiences. And I think that was a major goal for them, like ‘Hey, let’s see if we can get more people to watch this thing and expand our footprint, expand our audience, our fan base.’”

“I know it’s been a polarizing discussion in the wrestling realm, but the next fan coming in is what we’re after. Bringing in new fans,” he added.

The first episode of WWE Unreal will premiere on July 29 and will cover the debut of Raw on Netflix, which took place on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The series will consist of five episodes, each roughly 50 minutes in length, featuring in-depth coverage of major events including John Cena’s heel turn, the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and a spotlight on WWE’s women’s division.

The full interview with Chris Weaver is available below: