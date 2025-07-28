×
WWE Raw Match Tonight Was Originally Planned For SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
A new report reveals that the Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed match airing tonight on WWE Raw was not always intended for television. According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, this singles bout was originally scheduled to take place at WWE SummerSlam before plans shifted.

“Bronson Reed and Jey Uso was originally a SummerSlam match,” Meltzer confirmed.

With that bout now set for Raw, WWE has reportedly pivoted to a high-profile tag team match at SummerSlam. The updated plan will see Roman Reigns and Jey Uso team up to take on Bronson Reed and his new ally, Bron Breakker. Tonight’s match between Reed and Uso is expected to be the final chapter before the big tag team clash.

“I presume that this will just end up being something where, you know, Roman Reigns and, you know, and Bron Breakker end up interfering,” Meltzer added.

Reigns made his surprise return to WWE programming two weeks ago, immediately involving himself in this ongoing rivalry on Raw. Fans tuning into tonight’s show can expect major developments leading into the two-night SummerSlam event this Saturday and Sunday.

