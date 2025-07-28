×
Roman Reigns Returns and Tag Titles on the Line Tonight on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
The final episode of Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam takes place tonight in Detroit, Michigan, as WWE presents its last major stop ahead of the two-night premium live event this weekend. The show will feature high-stakes matches and final confrontations as the intensity around SummerSlam continues to escalate. There will also be more mention of the late Hulk Hogan, with tributes expected as WWE continues to honour his legacy following last week’s passing.

Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will put their World Tag Team Championships on the line against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO. The challengers earned the opportunity after winning a triple-threat match last week and now aim to capture gold just days before SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is confirmed to be in attendance tonight, as he and Jey Uso prepare to team up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in one of SummerSlam’s marquee tag matches. The show will also bring World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and challenger CM Punk face-to-face one final time ahead of their much-anticipated title clash.

Jey Uso will also compete in singles action against Bronson Reed as tensions rise. In a major bout from the women’s division, Naomi, Chelsea Green, and the Secret Her-vice will team up to face Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer in eight-woman tag team action. These same women are all set to collide in different capacities at SummerSlam.

