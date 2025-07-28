×
Drew McIntyre May Miss SummerSlam Due to Passport Issue

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 28, 2025
Drew McIntyre may miss SummerSlam due to an unexpected travel mishap.

The former WWE Champion posted a video on Sunday revealing he is currently stuck in England after being denied entry onto a return flight to the United States. McIntyre explained that he had forgotten his U.S. passport while traveling with his wife, and was stopped at the gate while trying to board. In the video, McIntyre sounded frustrated but kept a sense of humor about the ordeal.

“I can’t get back in America. They wouldn’t let me board my flight…I’m in England still at a buddy’s wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back, train for SummerSlam, but no no no no no, I got blocked. Wife and I walk to the gate, trying to check in. Always goes perfectly fine. Not this time. Drew, you don’t have your US passport. I know who you are, I know that you’ve lived there for a long time, you’re showing me pictures of your US passport and your global entry, but it doesn’t matter.”

McIntyre mentioned that his wife returned home without him in order to care for their sick animals. He jokingly blamed country artist Jelly Roll for the travel mishap and said he intends to make him pay, staying in character and building toward their upcoming tag team match.

According to PWInsider, sources within WWE have confirmed that this is a legitimate issue the company is trying to work through. McIntyre is currently scheduled to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on the first night of WWE SummerSlam on August 2.

