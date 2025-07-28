Mark Briscoe Reflects on the Briscoe Brothers’ Legacy and Jay’s Daughters’ Strength

Mark Briscoe recently joined Wrestling Observer Radio to reflect on the legacy of The Briscoe Brothers and share how his journey in wrestling is now shaped by the bond he had with his late brother Jay.

Speaking with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales, Briscoe expressed that while he is grateful to still be competing, nothing will ever match the memories he created with Jay in the ring.

“I never will in my life have anything that I cherish like our tag team career together, me and Jay as The Briscoe Brothers. I could have, whatever, a thousand five star matches and win all the awards. Nothing I could do at this point can scratch the surface of the legacy of the Briscoe Brothers.”

Briscoe explained that part of his mission now is to keep performing at a level that not only entertains fans but also encourages them to look back on the team’s past work.

“Part of my mission at this point is to perform at a level where people enjoy what I’m doing and what I’m presenting, and they’ll search out some old Briscoe Brothers stuff because that was the gold.”

He also spoke about the upcoming documentary Two in One: The Briscoe Story, which highlights his and Jay’s wrestling journey and the powerful recovery stories of Jay’s daughters, Jayleigh and Gracie Pugh.

“They’re my heroes from now on,” Briscoe said. “From now until I head to the grave myself, those two are my heroes.”

Briscoe noted that while many people commend him for carrying on the Briscoe name, it is actually Jay’s daughters who are carrying the true legacy.

“Some people will tell me, ‘Good job, Mark, you’re carrying on for The Briscoes’ and whatever. They are carrying on (for The Briscoes).”

He shared that after doctors told the family that Gracie would never walk again, he knew they were wrong because of how much she reminded him of Jay.

“When they passed that news along to all of us, I thought to myself, y’all don’t know Gracie Pugh. Like, y’all do not know Gracie Pugh cause she is Jamin Pugh, aka little Jay Briscoe. That’s just her personality.”

Briscoe proudly revealed that Gracie has since made an incredible recovery and is “back doing back handsprings and tumbling.”