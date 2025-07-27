OnlyFans Emerges as Lucrative Exit Strategy for Women in Wrestling

A new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the financial success of Mandy Rose and Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) on OnlyFans is influencing a shift in how some female wrestlers are approaching their careers. Instead of viewing time in major promotions like WWE or AEW as the ultimate goal, some now see it as a platform to build visibility before transitioning to a more profitable path on subscription-based platforms.

Elayna Black recently announced a break from wrestling to focus on mental health, but Meltzer suggests her decision also reflects the financial stability she has gained from OnlyFans. According to the report, multiple women in the industry are already planning similar moves. One insider noted that the new model is becoming a deliberate strategy: learn to wrestle, get on TV, build a fanbase, then launch an OnlyFans.

Mandy Rose is credited with showing what is possible. Her post-WWE earnings far surpass what she made in wrestling, and she is reportedly collaborating with Black on private content. Meltzer highlighted that some women now question why they would continue taking bumps for a few thousand dollars when they can earn significantly more from home with lifestyle or bikini content.

Meltzer reports that Black's recent monthly earnings have likely outpaced every other active female wrestler. Even if those numbers are slightly exaggerated, the income is enough to step away from the physical toll of wrestling for good.

This emerging path could reshape the industry, providing female talent with new options outside the traditional grind of wrestling.

