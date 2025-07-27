AJ Lee Talks Wrestling Return Fears and Her Lifelong Bond With Fans

AJ Lee recently spoke at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con and reflected on her deep connection with fans and the physical demands of wrestling, which she briefly returned to through her role in the TV series Heels. During a panel appearance, AJ was asked whether she missed the energy of the fans and the physical aspect of in-ring competition. Her heartfelt response shed light on the emotional bond she shares with her supporters and her personal growth over the past decade.

“That’s a really interesting question because they are two totally different things. My fans are like pieces of my family. They have been…my mission in doing everything in the public sphere is to help make people feel less alone and help wonderful weirdos realize that underdogs are cool and we can be the stars of our own stories, and things that you are insecure about can be your greatest strengths in this world. That’s been my mission statement. The group of fans that have kept with me these past ten years have helped me feel less alone. I don’t know if they realize that. We sort of share this mission statement in life and I’ve seen them go out and become adults that become wrestlers or get into the mental health field as well. It is the most beautiful thing in the world. I love them and I feel like I stay so close to them, always. They are a piece of my heart. I do miss having that direct connection where I can see them every week.

The really cool thing is when I do mental health keynote speeches, wrestling fans will show up at these medical conferences. ‘You guys are the most beautiful people in the world.’ It really is a family bond. The physicality, I was so afraid to do Heels. It was the first time I wrestled in eight years and my body bounced right back. It was like riding a bike. A really painful bike. The physicality is fun.”

