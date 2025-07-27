Jimmy Korderas Defends Hulk Hogan's Legacy Amid Posthumous Backlash

Following the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, the professional wrestling world has responded with both tributes and criticism. Amid the conversation, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas weighed in on social media, addressing the backlash from some fans and commentators who focused on Hogan’s controversial past rather than his legacy in wrestling.

Korderas did not ignore Hogan’s flaws, but strongly condemned the immediate wave of online negativity that followed the announcement of his death. He expressed frustration at what he saw as a rush by some to celebrate Hogan’s passing rather than reflect with nuance.

“The manner in which people could not keep it in their pants for even a few hours with the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, was as REAL a moment as we’ve had in the IWC,” Korderas posted.

“The speed with which many wanted to take a Hogan-Hate vitriolic victory lap over a man’s death was telling, a man, who had MANY flaws, but who revolutionized an industry and broke through in a manner that it is not hyperbolic to say the industry of Wrestling is not the same without him."

He went on to directly criticize those who profit from or claim to care about the industry while showing what he described as “toxic” behavior.

“The people who claim to care about Pro Wrestling, or talent having opportunity, or even made their jobs covering an industry that gets enough attention to warrant it, are more full of shit than a backed-up sewer pipe.”

Korderas also acknowledged that Hogan’s legacy includes serious missteps, but emphasized that there should be some level of grace in the timing and tone of public commentary.

“Hogan’s FLAWS should NOT be ignored. It SHOULD be part of his legacy. But there is a time and place for it. There is a level of tact one can have when discussing it.”

“Dancing on a literal grave 6-12-24hrs after death? That’s a special kind of hatred. At least let him be buried, if only so he can do the honor for the first time in his illustrious career.”

He concluded by calling for restraint and perspective in moments of mourning.

“It should NOT be that hard to SAY NOTHING if you have nothing good to say in the immediate wake of news of somebody’s passing. This wasn’t a mass murderer. He wasn’t a convicted felon. He was beloved by more people than hated him for the character he played and what he contributed not just to Wrestling but to pop culture."

“The sad part is you know it totally popped the crowd that lives in misery. Misery loves company. The fact so many couldn’t wait to get their rocks off for even just 24 hours they didn’t hate the man half as much as they enjoyed showing they hated the man. Again, more full of shit than a sewer that wants to leak all over society at.”

