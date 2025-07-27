×
Bang Bang Gang Advance in AEW Tag Team Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2025
Another team has moved one step closer to championship gold in the AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament.

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, the Bang Bang Gang, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson, secured their place in the semifinals by defeating Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The closing moments of the match saw Robinson attempt a frankensteiner, which Keith countered into a sunset flip, only for Gunn to slide in and reverse the pin to score the win for his team. With the victory, they now move on to face FTR in the semifinals. FTR advanced earlier in the week by defeating JetSpeed on AEW Dynamite.

After the match, Robinson and Gunn shared a video message online, revealing they had dedicated their performance to Colten Gunn, who is currently sidelined with an injury. They also fired verbal shots at their next opponents, FTR, promising to end their run in the tournament.

The tournament to determine the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team titles began last Wednesday. Initially, only FTR and JetSpeed were shown in the bracket, but ahead of Collision, AEW President Tony Khan posted the full tournament layout. The winners will go on to face The Hurt Syndicate for the titles at AEW Forbidden Door on August 24.

Looking ahead, the next tournament bout will take place on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as The Young Bucks take on The Outrunners.

