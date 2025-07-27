Tony Schiavone Delivers AEW's First On-Air Tribute to Hulk Hogan

AEW has now publicly acknowledged the passing of Hulk Hogan, with a heartfelt tribute delivered during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the broadcast, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone paused the action to reflect on Hogan’s legacy. Schiavone recognized Hogan’s pivotal role in bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s and praised his influence on WCW’s success in the 1990s, especially on TNT, the same network AEW calls home.

“Sometimes we take a look at these stars that are bigger than life and we forget they are just like us, human. And we forget that they have families that care about them,” Schiavone said. “Our condolences go out to Hulk’s family, to his children Brooke and Nick, his wife Sky. And if you’ve never lost a member of your family, you have no idea what the pain they are going through right now. And believe you me, it is intense. From all of us here at All Elite Wrestling, RIP, brother.”

Hogan passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 following cardiac arrest stemming from complications related to neck fusion surgery performed in May. AEW had not addressed his death publicly until Schiavone’s message on Collision.

WWE led the tributes with a ten-bell salute and tribute video during Friday Night SmackDown. NJPW followed with a brief in-ring ceremony ahead of Saturday’s G1 Climax 35 show in Japan.

From all of us at All Elite Wrestling, RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/3rnbt47cxF , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025

