Three Matches Set and Major Names Confirmed for WWE Raw Appearance

WWE Raw is shaping up to be a must-see event this Monday night as several major names have been confirmed for the show in Detroit, Michigan.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to unveil the stacked lineup, including appearances from Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Pearce hyped their involvement in a video, saying, “You will see the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. You will see the best in the world, CM Punk. You will see the OTC, Roman Reigns.”

Following last week's number one contender’s match, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO will now challenge Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for the World Tag Team Championship.

Also confirmed for the show is a singles bout between Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, as well as an eight-woman tag team clash. The bout features Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer taking on Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

WWE Raw will emanate from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on July 28.

Confirmed WWE Raw lineup for July 28, 2025: