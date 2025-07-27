×
Three Matches Set and Major Names Confirmed for WWE Raw Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2025
WWE Raw is shaping up to be a must-see event this Monday night as several major names have been confirmed for the show in Detroit, Michigan.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media on Sunday to unveil the stacked lineup, including appearances from Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Pearce hyped their involvement in a video, saying, “You will see the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. You will see the best in the world, CM Punk. You will see the OTC, Roman Reigns.”

Following last week's number one contender’s match, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO will now challenge Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for the World Tag Team Championship.

Also confirmed for the show is a singles bout between Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, as well as an eight-woman tag team clash. The bout features Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer taking on Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

WWE Raw will emanate from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on July 28.

Confirmed WWE Raw lineup for July 28, 2025:

  • Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

  • World Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

  • Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

  • Roman Reigns to appear

  • World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to appear

  • CM Punk to appear


