Hulk Hogan Remembered by Son Nick: “The Best Dad in the World”

Nick Hogan has shared a heartfelt tribute following the passing of his father, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on their close relationship, thank those who have offered support, and express the depth of his grief.

In a deeply emotional message, Nick described his father as “the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for.” He shared how the outpouring of stories and condolences has been both overwhelming and comforting in the days since Hogan’s death.

Nick’s statement reads:

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting. My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain. I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life. I would do anything to have him back but I know now that he will always be watching over me. I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud.

Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

WWE stars and fans responded with words of support. Natalya called Nick’s tribute “beautiful words,” while UFC veteran Clay Guida wrote, “God Bless Brother.”

Nick, who married longtime partner Tana Lea in January, had shared a close bond with his father in recent years. Hulk Hogan was a central figure in their wedding celebration. Lea commented on the loss, writing, “My heart breaks for Nick, I don’t think they have gone for more than 12 hours at a time without each other since we moved to Florida.”

Nick rose to public attention alongside his father and sister, Brooke Hogan, on the reality TV series Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007, followed by the spinoff Brooke Knows Best.

Nick Hogan’s full Instagram tribute can be read below.