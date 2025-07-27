×
Triple H Praises AAA Stars Ahead of YouTube-Streamed Triplemania

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2025
Triple H has offered major praise for AAA’s latest television special and confirmed that the next installment of Triplemania will stream live on YouTube.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media following AAA’s Friday night show in Mexico City, spotlighting the atmosphere and talent involved. In particular, he highlighted the growing buzz around El Grande Americano and WWE’s Dominik Mysterio. He also broke the news that Triplemania will be available to stream worldwide via YouTube on August 16.

“@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City…Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is…@DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready?” Triple H posted.

The AAA Mega Championship picture heated up during the event as El Hijo del Vikingo issued an open challenge. Dragon Lee made a surprise return to accept the challenge, followed by El Grande Americano stepping into the mix. Moments later, a masked individual attacked all three men and unmasked to reveal himself as Dominik Mysterio. The segment ended with the announcement of a four-way match for the AAA Mega Title.

Triplemania will be the second AAA event to air on YouTube, following June’s co-promoted Worlds Collide show with WWE, where Vikingo successfully defended the AAA Mega Title against Chad Gable in the main event.

