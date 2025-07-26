TNA iMPACT! Spoiler Results (August 14, 2025)

TNA wrapped up its second consecutive night of television tapings in Kingston, Rhode Island on July 25, 2025, this time recording content for the August 14 episode of Impact Wrestling. The night featured a major beatdown, rising tension heading into Emergence, and a dark segment that may or may not make it to air.

The show kicked off with Moose found laid out backstage. Although The System initially appeared concerned, they quickly shifted focus and headed to the ring, demanding a fight with Trick Williams and First Class.

Trick Williams & First Class defeated Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC

Rich Swann secured the victory by rolling up Brian Myers with a schoolboy pin and using the ropes for leverage.

Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell defeated Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

Luna and Hartwell picked up a strong win in tag team action. After the match, Rosemary appeared from the crowd and misted Indi Hartwell before disappearing back into the audience.

TNA also recorded a typical “cheer-then-boo” segment with the live audience, seemingly for future broadcast sweetening. The segment had no storyline connection.

Matt Cardona defeated John Skylar

Cardona walked away with the win, but the celebration was short-lived. Jason Hotch and Mustafa Ali ambushed him, with Ali’s Secret Service bodyguard leveling Cardona with a Tree Slam.

Knockouts Tag Team Title Summit Segment

Santino Marella moderated a summit between the four teams competing at Emergence. Each team stated their case for victory, and Fatal Influence stirred the pot by teasing a move to NXT with the titles. The segment escalated into an eight-woman brawl, ending with top-rope dives from all the babyfaces onto a pile of opponents and security.

Mike Santana defeated Eric Young (with Northern Armory)

Santana earned a hard-fought win, but Northern Armory swarmed him afterward. Sami Callihan arrived for the save, sending the heels retreating.

The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian introduced his guests Steve Maclin and Jake Something in his new talk segment. Both men remained silent, forcing Kazarian into awkward banter. Maclin eventually told Kazarian to shut up and delivered a warning to Jake: “At Emergence, we’ll find out if you really are Something.” Things broke down with Maclin and Jake trading shots before Jake dropped Maclin with a Black Hole Slam.

Cedric Alexander & The Rascalz defeated Leon Slater & The Hardys

In the main event, Cedric pinned Slater following a Lumbar Check. The Hardys oddly brought two sets of tag titles to the ring, though the belts were not addressed during the match.

Dark Segment: Joe Hendry & Jeff Hardy Concert

To close the night, Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy performed a live musical number. With production shut down, it remains unclear if the segment will be televised. Fans in attendance reported the segment ran long, with some choosing to leave during the performance.