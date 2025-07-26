Lack of Paul Heyman Blamed for Scrapped WWE Comedy Night

WWE has scrapped its planned SummerSlam weekend comedy event, and according to internal sources, one key factor sealed its fate, Paul Heyman was not involved.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, August 2 in Englewood, New Jersey, and would have featured stand-up comic Tony Hinchcliffe along with WWE Superstars and guest appearances. Cody Rhodes was the only advertised name before the event was quietly pulled.

While sluggish ticket sales were the most visible reason, PWInsider reports that the absence of Paul Heyman played a much bigger role. WWE’s last major comedy show, the WrestleMania weekend roast in Las Vegas, saw Heyman as a headliner, and his involvement reportedly drove both interest and attendance.

This time, Heyman was not part of the lineup, and internally there was little excitement without his star power. WWE officials admitted that the buzz simply was not there. The late-night start time and off-site location in New Jersey also worked against the event, making it harder to sell fans on the concept.

Behind the scenes, reception to Hinchcliffe’s involvement was said to be muted. WWE was reportedly not eager to revisit the roast format either, after mixed reactions from talent earlier this year.

Ultimately, the combination of low ticket demand, backstage disinterest, and no Heyman led WWE to pull the plug rather than go ahead with a comedy show that no one seemed to truly want.

