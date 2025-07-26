SPOILER: Former Champion Makes Surprise Comeback at TNA TV Tapings in Kingston

A familiar face made a dramatic comeback during TNA’s latest television tapings, shaking up one of the company’s newest factions in the process.

At the July 25 tapings in Kingston, Rhode Island, First Class hosted a new installment of their “First Class Penthouse” segment. KC Navarro, still sidelined with a knee injury that was worsened at Slammiversary, revealed he would need surgery for a torn ACL.

AJ Francis used the moment to make a bold move. Comparing the situation to the NFL’s "next man up" mindset, he introduced the returning Rich Swann as Navarro’s replacement. The tension escalated as Francis forced Navarro to hold the microphone for Swann, who proudly declared he was back to transform the company into “TNAJ.”

The situation quickly spiraled, with Francis officially booting Navarro from First Class and mocking him as nothing more than a stand-in. Navarro tried to respond, but Francis cut him off, blaming him for the group’s failures and labeling him “165 pounds of dead weight.” Francis even pointed to Trick Williams’ recent loss as further evidence Navarro was holding them back.

Swann then added insult to injury, literally, by knocking Navarro’s crutch away, sending him crashing to the ramp. Navarro eventually managed to get up and walk away as the segment ended.

This marked Swann’s first appearance in TNA since his suspension and departure following a June 2024 arrest in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He had been charged with public intoxication and causing a disturbance, leading to his temporary exit from the promotion.

