×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jay White's AEW Return Could Be Delayed Further Due to New Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
Jay White's AEW Return Could Be Delayed Further Due to New Injury

An unfortunate update has emerged regarding the injury status of AEW star “Switchblade” Jay White. A new report suggests that his return may be further delayed due to a second injury, which could potentially require surgery.

In addition to the hand injury that has already kept him out of action for several months, White is now reportedly dealing with a shoulder issue. According to sources, the AEW star has been weighing the option of undergoing surgery. If he decides to go ahead with the procedure, it could rule him out for the rest of 2025.

This development marks yet another setback for the Bang Bang Gang, who have been hit hard by injury troubles in recent months. Juice Robinson only just returned after a seven-month absence, while Colten Gunn was recently sidelined with a knee injury. The faction has not had a chance to operate at full strength for some time.

Jay White has not appeared at recent AEW television tapings, and his absence has left a notable gap in the main event scene. As a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and one of AEW’s most prominent villains, his absence is keenly felt. Fans will now have to wait for further updates on his condition and whether he will undergo shoulder surgery that could keep him out even longer.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy