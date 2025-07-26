Alexa Bliss Confirms She Is Fine After Scary SmackDown Moment

Alexa Bliss sparked concern during her match on Friday Night SmackDown after suffering a bloody nose, but she has since confirmed she is perfectly fine and ready for SummerSlam.

The moment happened during Bliss’s singles bout with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez. After hitting Twisted Bliss on Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, Bliss returned to the ring only to be caught off guard by Perez, who quickly pinned her. As Perez celebrated, fans noticed blood coming from Bliss’s nose, prompting WWE’s production to cut away.

That led to speculation online about a possible injury, but Bliss took to X later that night to clear things up. “I’m 1000000% totally Fine 🙂 thank you,” she posted, easing fears ahead of her upcoming title match.

Despite the loss, Bliss remains scheduled to team with Charlotte Flair next weekend at SummerSlam, where they will challenge Perez and Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in New Jersey.