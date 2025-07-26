×
WWE Honors Hulk Hogan with Special Legacy Collection

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
WWE has launched a special merchandise line in memory of Hulk Hogan following his recent passing. The new “Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection” is available now through WWE’s official online store, with all net proceeds going directly to Hogan’s family as a tribute and gesture of support.

Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71, remains one of the most defining and enduring figures in professional wrestling history. WWE is honoring his lasting impact through a dual-themed collection of merchandise that highlights both eras that shaped his storied career.

The collection includes new t-shirt designs representing the bright red and yellow of the original “Hulkamania” era and the rebellious black and white style of the nWo. These designs capture two of the most transformative periods in wrestling history. In the 1980s, Hulkamania helped take WWE to unprecedented heights, turning Hogan into a global pop culture icon. In the 1990s, his reinvention as “Hollywood Hogan” in the nWo helped usher in a new wave of edgy, reality-based storytelling that changed the industry all over again.

The merchandise launch follows WWE’s emotional tribute to Hogan on SmackDown, where a ten-bell salute, video packages, and appearances from longtime friends including Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, and Gerald Brisco honored his legacy and contributions.

