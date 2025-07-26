×
Dominik Mysterio Shocks AAA as Alberto El Patron Is Forced to Leave

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
AAA’s latest Triplemania XXXIII event delivered one of the most headline-grabbing nights in recent memory, featuring a surprise WWE crossover, a dramatic title match announcement, and the exit of a controversial former world champion. The evening took a chaotic turn when WWE’s Dominik Mysterio shocked fans with an unexpected appearance that has now reshaped the main event picture for AAA’s biggest show of the summer.

Dominik Mysterio Crashes The Party, Enters Mega Title Match

El Hijo del Vikingo issued an open challenge for the AAA Mega Championship, which was answered first by Dragon Lee and then by the debuting El Grande Americano. However, the segment was suddenly interrupted when a masked attacker stormed the ring and laid out both Vikingo and Lee. The man then revealed himself to be none other than WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Following the ambush, AAA officials made the decision to turn the chaos into a fatal four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania on August 16, officially pitting Vikingo, Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Mysterio against one another.

Alberto El Patron Forced To Leave AAA

The main event saw Alberto El Patron take on Mesias in a high-stakes “Loser Leaves AAA” match. The bout was riddled with outside interference and underhanded tactics, with Mesias ultimately blinding El Patron with powder before scoring a fast pinfall. After the controversial victory, Latin Lover entered the ring to confront El Patron. Instead of continuing their rivalry, the two men shared a handshake and an embrace in a respectful sendoff, signaling the end of El Patron’s time with AAA.

