Teddy Long Recalls His One and Only Encounter with Andre the Giant

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about a personal moment he shared with the legendary André the Giant, recalling their one and only meeting during a fan Q&A on his Road Trip After Hours podcast. The memory surfaced when a listener asked Long to reflect on any experiences he had with the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

Long confirmed the encounter and even mentioned he has a photo from that day, taken at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, an iconic venue known for hosting WCW Saturday Night.

“I met Andre. I got a picture in there now I can show you that I was with Andre, Thunderbolt Patterson, Gordon Solie, and we were at Center Stage,” Long said. At the time, he was still a young name in the business and made sure to show André proper respect.

“And he was nice to me. I spoke to him and everything, and he spoke,” Long continued. “And like I said, I knew to just speak and not try to carry on no conversation, because I do not know this man. So just, you know, to speak to him, and he was nice to me. That was enough for me.”

The moment offered a rare glimpse into the kind of reverence André inspired behind the scenes. Though brief, the encounter left a lasting impression on Long, one that reflects the legendary aura that André carried with him everywhere he went.

