Kiana James Aligns With Giulia, Sets Up Title Rematch for SmackDown

Kiana James made her official return to WWE television during this week’s episode of SmackDown, stepping into the spotlight with a renewed sense of purpose and a brand-new alliance.

Backstage, Zelina Vega approached Giulia in hopes of securing a rematch for the Women’s United States Championship. Before she could get far, Kiana James interrupted and introduced herself as Giulia’s official representation. Vega quickly brushed her off, mocking her as a “clipboard Karen,” and insisted on speaking directly to the champion. However, James made it clear the business was already settled, revealing that she had spoken with General Manager Nick Aldis, and the rematch was officially set for next week’s SmackDown, just one day before SummerSlam weekend kicks off.

Giulia previously defeated Vega to win the title on the SmackDown leading into Night of Champions, marking her first championship since being promoted to the main roster. Viewers may recall that James and Giulia were seen together in the background during last week’s broadcast, hinting at their growing connection.

James has been sidelined for over a year due to a leg injury. In addition to her SmackDown return, she also competed in a match against Michin that will air on Main Event. She was selected in the 2024 WWE Draft to join the Raw brand, but made limited appearances before her injury halted her momentum.