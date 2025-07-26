Six-Team TLC Match for WWE Tag Titles Officially Set for SummerSlam 2025

The WWE tag team division is heading into absolute chaos at SummerSlam 2025. During the closing moments of the latest episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that the WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended in a six-team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. The Wyatt Sicks are set to put their titles on the line against five other teams in what is sure to be a wild and unpredictable showdown.
The announcement came after a main event title match between the Wyatt Sicks and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Following the contest, all six teams engaged in an all-out brawl, prompting General Manager Nick Aldis to make the TLC match official. WWE has yet to confirm which night the match will take place.
Below is the updated match card for SummerSlam 2025:
WWE SummerSlam 2025
Night One – Saturday, August 2
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. CM Punk
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Night Two – Sunday, August 3
Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
Street Fight – Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
Steel Cage Match – United States Championship: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu
No Disqualification – Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
(If Lynch retains, Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion)
Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat: Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley
Night To Be Announced
WWE Tag Team Championship – TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. The Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and Fraxiom
