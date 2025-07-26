Six-Team TLC Match for WWE Tag Titles Officially Set for SummerSlam 2025

The WWE tag team division is heading into absolute chaos at SummerSlam 2025. During the closing moments of the latest episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that the WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended in a six-team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. The Wyatt Sicks are set to put their titles on the line against five other teams in what is sure to be a wild and unpredictable showdown.

The announcement came after a main event title match between the Wyatt Sicks and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Following the contest, all six teams engaged in an all-out brawl, prompting General Manager Nick Aldis to make the TLC match official. WWE has yet to confirm which night the match will take place.

Below is the updated match card for SummerSlam 2025:

WWE SummerSlam 2025

Night One – Saturday, August 2

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. CM Punk

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Night Two – Sunday, August 3

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

Street Fight – Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Steel Cage Match – United States Championship: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

No Disqualification – Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

(If Lynch retains, Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion)

Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat: Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Night To Be Announced