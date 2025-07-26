×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Six-Team TLC Match for WWE Tag Titles Officially Set for SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2025
Six-Team TLC Match for WWE Tag Titles Officially Set for SummerSlam 2025

The WWE tag team division is heading into absolute chaos at SummerSlam 2025. During the closing moments of the latest episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that the WWE Tag Team Championship will be defended in a six-team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. The Wyatt Sicks are set to put their titles on the line against five other teams in what is sure to be a wild and unpredictable showdown.

The announcement came after a main event title match between the Wyatt Sicks and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. Following the contest, all six teams engaged in an all-out brawl, prompting General Manager Nick Aldis to make the TLC match official. WWE has yet to confirm which night the match will take place.

Below is the updated match card for SummerSlam 2025:

WWE SummerSlam 2025

Night One – Saturday, August 2

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. CM Punk

  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Night Two – Sunday, August 3

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

  • Street Fight – Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

  • Steel Cage Match – United States Championship: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

  • No Disqualification – Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
    (If Lynch retains, Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion)

  • Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat: Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

Night To Be Announced

  • WWE Tag Team Championship – TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. The Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and Fraxiom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy