Shane McMahon Honors Hulk Hogan With Emotional Tribute

Shane McMahon has paid heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing, sharing a deeply personal message on social media that reflects the close ties between Hogan and the McMahon family. His words came in response to his father Vince McMahon’s statement, echoing the sentiments of loss felt across the wrestling world.

In his post on X, Shane McMahon reposted Vince McMahon’s message and added his own note of gratitude, underlining just how much Hogan meant to the family behind WWE’s global success.

Shane McMahon’s Full Statement

“My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster,” Shane wrote. “What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother.”

As someone who grew up in the business, Shane McMahon had a front-row seat to the rise of Hulkamania in the 1980s. From the early days of the WWF’s national expansion to the explosion of wrestling as mainstream entertainment, Hogan was a central figure in a movement that Shane witnessed up close.

The public tributes from Vince and Shane McMahon serve as a poignant farewell to a man whose legacy is permanently etched into the DNA of WWE.