WWE Smackdown Results - July 25, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre & Paul Logan are all set to appear on the show, Alexa Bliss goes up against Roxanne Perez, The Wyatt Sicks take on Andrade & Rey Fenix, WWE pays tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, Cody Rhodes will share his thoughts on his Street Fight Match against John Cena at SummerSlam and more!

SmackDown opens with a tribute to Hulk Hogan. Triple H heads the tribute with the SmackDown roster standing with him at the entryway and a moment of silence for the 10 bell salute is observed. Hogan chants fill the arena and a video package highlighting Hulk Hogan's career and life is played.

We come back from a commercial break and Logan Paul is on his way out to the ring. Paul tells Cleveland that it's good to be home and he wonders where all the "Thank you, Logan" chants are. Paul says Cleveland raised him but didn't make him and says he has nothing in common with anyone who's from his hometown. He says tonight isn't about him, it's about the community. He says that's why he's hosting a special edition of ImPAULsive live on SmackDown. He insults Jelly Roll who interrupts Paul and comes out, mic in hand. Mr. Roll tells Paul he's responsible for people being idiots on social media. Paul tells Jelly Roll to shut his mouth because this is his show. Paul asks Jelly Roll if he knows what he's getting into regarding his match in SummerSlam. Jelly Roll says he'll ship Paul back to Westlake in a body bag. Jelly Roll tells Paul that he's a silver spoon baby and that he's here to prove to all the poor kids that they can do whatever they want. Roll says he has been a WWE fan his whole life and that the WWE represents him and the fans. He says he's inspired millions and tells Paul that he's soft and calls him a punk ass bitch. Drew McIntyre shows up in the ring and Jelly Roll is now outnumbered. Roll says he isn't here by himself, and Randy Orton comes out to the ring. Orton gets in the ring and punches McIntyre. Jelly Roll starts punching Paul and outside the ring, McIntyre rakes Orton's eyes and then he gets in the ring to help Paul with Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll is punched down to the mat and then Paul mounts Roll and starts punching him over and over again. Orton pulls McIntyre out of the ring, distracting Paul. Roll then punches Paul and hits some elbows and a shoulder tackle taking down Paul. Paul kicks Roll in the gut and Paul runs at him and Jelly Roll hits Black Hole Slam on Paul. Orton and Jelly Roll celebrate in the ring as McIntyre and Paul retreat backstage.

A video package for Andrade & Rey Fenix is played where they talk about being on top of the tag team division.

Match 1: Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Perez pushes Bliss after the bell and Bliss rolls Perez up for a one count. Perez is rolled up again and once more. Perez slams down Bliss and Bliss rolls Perez up again. Perez slaps Bliss and Bliss slams Perez down. Bliss slaps Perez in the stomach and hits a rolling Senton off the apron onto Perez who is outside the ring. Flair confronts Rodriguez who tries to get involved and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back to SmackDown, Perez slams down Bliss using her hair and then steps on Bliss using the ropes as leverage. Perez stomps on Bliss' head and steps on her again. Bliss comes back with a Dragon Screw on Perez and then Bliss kicks Perez and runs through her with body tackles. Bliss kicks Perez and dropkicks her and then stands on Perez and stomps her head like Perez did to Bliss earlier. Bliss hits a neck breaker and then goes for Sister Abigail but Perez rakes Bliss' eyes. Rodriguez strikes Bliss while the ref is distracted and Flair takes out Rodriguez. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss and gets distracted by Rodriguez attacking Flair. Bliss comes off the top rope and hits Twisted Bliss on Rodriguez outside the ring. In the ring, Perez rolls up Bliss and gets the win.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Cathy Kelley talks to Jade Cargill regarding her championship match this weekend. She says she'll come out on top and leaves. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice come by. Green tells her team to leave and Green tells Kelley that she should have been Queen of the Ring and starts talking trash about Cargill who is behind her. Cargill punches Green and starts beating her up backstage. Cargill picks up Green and carries her to the entryway and then throws her down the ramp to the ring. Green is sent in the ring and the bell rings.

Match 2: Jade Cargill -vs- Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

Cargill hits a pumpkick on Green and she rolls out of the ring and we cut to a commercial break. Back to SmackDown, Green has Cargill in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Cargill powers out of the move but is clotheslined down to the mat. Cargill stalks Green as she showboats and takes her down with some clotheslines and a fallaway slam. Cargill slams into Green in the corner. Cargill slams down Green and Alba Fyre distracts Cargill allowing Green to hit a neckbreaker and cover Cargill for a two count. Cargill hits Jaded on Green and gets the win.

Winner: Jade Cargill

After the match, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven attack Cargill. Tiffany Stratton runs down and beats down Fyre and then Cargill and Stratton take out Niven. Cargill grabs Stratton's championship belt and doesn't want to let it go. She finally does and leaves the ring as Stratton stands in the ring with her title.

Alexa Bliss is backstage tending to her bloody nose. Charlotte Flair tells Bliss they can't get beaten up at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage and is headed to the ring.

We come back from a commercial and Cody Rhodes is making his way out to the ring. Rhodes talks about Hulk Hogan's legacy and calls Hulk Hogan the original WWE Superstar and gives thanks to Hogan. He then talks about his Street Fight with John Cena at SummerSlam. He says he wants to wrestle the old Cena, the real Cena and not the new Cena who is waiting for his exit. He tells Cena he wants him to wrestle like it's his first SummerSlam and not his last. He wants the hustle, the loyalty and he wants them to beat the respect out of each other. Rhodes says he needs to know that his story they've been part of meant something to Cena and he's the only one who can answer that and says he'll see Cena next week and drops the mic.

Jacob Fatu is backstage with a message for Solo Sikoa. Fatu says he's turned his life around and he won't allow Sikoa to ruin it again. He says he will only be locked up again, and that in a steel cage where he will dog walk Sikoa. The Miz comes by and tells Fatu he's pissed Fatu took him out. He tells Fatu he got them a match tonight and then slaps Fatu.

A video package for the Aleister Black and Damian Priest drama is played.

Match 3: The Miz -vs- Jacob Fatu

The men lock up at the bell. The Miz strikes Fatu and Fatu takes down The Miz with a body check and slams into The Miz in the corner. Fatu misses his running hip attack but The Miz is then clotheslined down to the mat. Fatu punches The Miz in the corner and Solo Sikoa's music hits and Sikoa comes out with Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. The Miz attacks Fatu as he's distracted and Fatu is sent out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, The Miz runs into a superkick by Fatu and both men are now laid out on the mat. Fatu punches The Miz several times and then is clotheslined down. Fatu headbutts The Miz in the corner ten times. Fatu now hits his running hip attack and the MFT's drag The Miz out of the ring. Fatu flies over the ropes and takes out The MFTs. Fatu beats up Sikoa and The MFTs. In the ring, Fatu hits a pop-up Samoan Drop on The Miz and gets the win.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

After the match, Fatu gets surrounded and gets attacked by Sikoa and his guys. Jimmy Uso runs out with a chair and beats up Sikoa, Tonga, Mateo and Talla Tonga. Talla Tonga kicks Uso in the face and now Fatu and Uso get beaten down by Sikoa and The MFT's. Fatu takes on all four guys and gets a chair and looks to assault Sikoa who is sat in the corner. Fatu sets the chair around Sikoa's neck and goes to Hip Attack him. As Fatu run to Sikoa, Talla Tonga runs in and clotheslines Fatu to the mat. Sikoa tells Talla to beat up Fatu so Talla Tonga chokeslams him. Sikoa Samoan Spikes Fatu and then all four pose over a fallen Fatu.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Street Profits and B-Fab. She asks them about the tag title match tonight. DIY and Candice LeRae come by and tells The Profits to let things be and let them fix the mess The Profits made. LeRae tells them to stay out of their way.

Zelina Vega confronts Giulia backstage. Kiana James comes in and says she's Giulia's advisor. Vega asks for her rematch. James tells Vega that Giulia and Vega have a match next week.

Match 4 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Wyatt Sicks(c) (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) w/Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross & Erick Rowan -vs- Andrade & Rey Fenix

Gacy runs at Fenix at the bell. Fenix tags Andrade and Gacy is double teamed. Lumis runs in and he is taken down too and double teamed. Andrade hits Three Amigos on Gacy and tags in Fenix. Fenix gets on the top rope and Lumis knocks him down. Gacy takes down Andrade in the ring and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Lumis has Fenix in a chin lock and Fenix kicks his way out of it. Fenix gets clocked and falls to the mat and then gets up and kicks Lumis knocking them both down. Andrade and Gacy are tagged in and Andrade takes out both Gacy and Lumis with strikes and clotheslines. Andrade hits a meteora on Gacy in the corner and then covers Gacy for a near fall. Andrade goes for the The Message but it's countered. Lumis is tagged in and Andrade is double teamed and covered. Fenix makes the save but is then kicked out of the ring by Gacy. Gacy is tagged in, Andrade is slammed down and Lumis is powerbombed by Gacy onto Andrade who gets his knees up. Andrade hits the Message on Gacy in the ring, and Nikki Cross pulls the ref out and the bell is called for.

Winners by DQ: Andrade & Rey Fenix

Erick Rowan comes in and beats up Andrade. Fraxiom runs down to help and Rowan dismantles them. Motor City Machine Guns come out and they get thrown around. The Street Profits come out and beat down Rowan. DIY runs out with Nick Aldis, Fraxiom jumps over the ropes and takes out DIY. Dawkins and Ford takes out the rest of the other teams outside the ring. A bunch of officials come out to break up the brawl. Nick Aldis gets on the mic and says at SummerSlam there will be a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Titles. A brawl ensues again and all the tag teams fight some more. All hell has broken loose and items are being thrown around while the teams are being broken up and we go off the air.