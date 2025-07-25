Triple H Leads WWE Farewell to Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

WWE paid tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan during this week’s episode of SmackDown, honoring the Hall of Famer with an emotional opening segment just one day after his passing at the age of 71.

The show opened with the entire WWE roster, including stars like Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, alongside legends such as Jimmy Hart and Sgt. Slaughter, standing solemnly atop the entrance ramp. Fans filled the arena with chants of “Hogan” as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque stepped forward to speak.

“Yesterday we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world,” said Triple H. “A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, was honored to call a friend. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him.”

A ten bell salute followed, silencing the arena before a powerful video package aired, celebrating Hogan’s impact and narrated by Triple H himself.

Known around the world as “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, the man born Terry Bollea helped launch WWE into the mainstream during the 1980s, headlining the very first WrestleMania and becoming a pop culture icon. His larger-than-life persona, trademark promos, and message to “train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins” made him a household name.

Hogan captured the WWE Championship six times, with his first reign beginning after his iconic win over The Iron Sheik. He went on to battle some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Andre the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and The Rock.

In the 1990s, Hogan reinvented himself in WCW as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, leading the infamous NWO faction and turning heel in one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. He also appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA during his storied career.

Hogan passed away Thursday morning in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering cardiac arrest. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.