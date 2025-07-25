Hulk Hogan's Slam Sports Bar Still Opening Across From MSG

Hulk Hogan’s final passion project will live on even after his passing. Just days after the WWE Hall of Famer died, it has been confirmed that his final business venture, a sports bar carrying his name, is still moving forward as planned.

Hulk Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar, located directly across the street from Madison Square Garden, was a deeply personal endeavor for Hogan. His longtime friend and business partner Rich Rosen issued a heartfelt statement through PageSix, vowing to carry out Hogan’s vision.

“Absolutely crushed by the passing of my partner and dear friend Hulk Hogan, unquestionably the greatest sports entertainer and athlete of our generation and a true American icon… His final great business venture was a new sports bar directly across the street from MSG called HULK HOGAN’S SLAM SPORTS BAR. It was his idea to have his name put on this brand.”

The location was no coincidence. For Hogan, Madison Square Garden held immense significance. It was the home to many of his most iconic matches, and now, it will serve as a symbolic landmark for his fans to gather and remember him.

“Hulk had many loves in his life, but the one that ruled his heart was Madison Square Garden. In his own words, ‘I spent 40 years of my life in that building tearing that place down.’”

The bar is intended to be more than a place to eat and drink, it is a shrine to Hulkamania and the legacy that defined a generation of wrestling fans. Rosen reassured fans that despite Hogan’s absence, the project will not be derailed.

“SLAM will open and it will become the greatest sports entertainment venue the city of New York will ever know.”

The official page for Hulk Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar also posted its own tribute, making it clear that the Hulkster’s presence will be felt in every inch of the venue.

“Hulk Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar, right across from Madison Square Garden, will stand as a tribute to the man who taught us to dream big, fight hard, and always believe in the power of Hulkamania.”

