WWE SummerSlam 2025: Full Two-Night Match Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE SummerSlam 2025: Full Two-Night Match Card Revealed

WWE has officially unveiled the match breakdown for both nights of SummerSlam 2025, marking the first time in history that the event will span two evenings.

This year’s SummerSlam will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey across Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Both nights are set to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

A special match reveal aired earlier today on WWE’s YouTube channel, confirming the full lineup for each night. Additionally, a new match has been announced, as Sami Zayn is now scheduled to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross during the Saturday card.

At present, night one features six matches, while night two has five, suggesting that another bout could still be added. WWE has yet to reveal the official match order or which contests will serve as the respective main events.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Lineup

Night One – Saturday, August 2:

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Night Two – Sunday, August 3:

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

  • Street Fight – Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

  • Steel Cage Match – United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

  • No Disqualification – Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (If Lynch wins, Valkyria cannot challenge again while Lynch is champion)

  • Women’s World Championship – Triple Threat: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

