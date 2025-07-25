WWE Invited Eric Bischoff To SmackDown, But Travel Prevents Appearance

Eric Bischoff will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where the company is set to honor the late Hulk Hogan with an emotional tribute. Despite receiving an invitation from WWE, Bischoff confirmed that he is unable to make it to the Rocket Arena in Cleveland in time for the show.

Posting to social media, Bischoff expressed his gratitude for the invite while acknowledging how much the night means to him. “I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Cleveland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk,” he wrote.

While Bischoff will miss the live event, several other legends connected to Hogan are expected to attend, including Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

Bischoff and Hogan shared a decades-long friendship and partnership that extended beyond wrestling. Most recently, they had been working together on a project called Real American Freestyle, a promotion designed to help amateur wrestling stars transition into professional wrestling. Despite Hogan’s death, the project is moving forward, with its first show slated for August 30 on Fox Nation.

Hogan passed away on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had been battling health issues in the weeks leading up to his death following a neck fusion surgery.