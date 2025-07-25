×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Invited Eric Bischoff To SmackDown, But Travel Prevents Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE Invited Eric Bischoff To SmackDown, But Travel Prevents Appearance

Eric Bischoff will not be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where the company is set to honor the late Hulk Hogan with an emotional tribute. Despite receiving an invitation from WWE, Bischoff confirmed that he is unable to make it to the Rocket Arena in Cleveland in time for the show.

Posting to social media, Bischoff expressed his gratitude for the invite while acknowledging how much the night means to him. “I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Cleveland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk,” he wrote.

While Bischoff will miss the live event, several other legends connected to Hogan are expected to attend, including Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

Bischoff and Hogan shared a decades-long friendship and partnership that extended beyond wrestling. Most recently, they had been working together on a project called Real American Freestyle, a promotion designed to help amateur wrestling stars transition into professional wrestling. Despite Hogan’s death, the project is moving forward, with its first show slated for August 30 on Fox Nation.

Hogan passed away on July 24 in Clearwater, Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had been battling health issues in the weeks leading up to his death following a neck fusion surgery.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA iMPACT Taping

July 25, 2025 at

Kingston, Rhode Island, USA

Hashtag: #impact

WWE NXT Live

July 25, 2025 at

Citrus Springs, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

July 25, 2025 at

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy