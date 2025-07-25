×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Leyla Hirsch Initiated WWE Referee Tryout, Not the Other Way Around

A new update has shed light on the recent speculation surrounding Leyla Hirsch and a potential refereeing role in WWE. Despite online rumors suggesting WWE wanted her specifically as a referee, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the story has been misrepresented. It was actually Hirsch who reached out to WWE with interest in exploring the role, leading to a tryout that took place roughly a month ago.

Since her departure from AEW in March, Hirsch has been working part-time outside of wrestling, assisting with house decluttering jobs.

