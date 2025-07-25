Leyla Hirsch Initiated WWE Referee Tryout, Not the Other Way Around

A new update has shed light on the recent speculation surrounding Leyla Hirsch and a potential refereeing role in WWE. Despite online rumors suggesting WWE wanted her specifically as a referee, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the story has been misrepresented. It was actually Hirsch who reached out to WWE with interest in exploring the role, leading to a tryout that took place roughly a month ago.

Since her departure from AEW in March, Hirsch has been working part-time outside of wrestling, assisting with house decluttering jobs.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).