×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Fans to Gather at Hulk Hogan Statue in NJ for Candlelight Tribute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Fans to Gather at Hulk Hogan Statue in NJ for Candlelight Tribute

The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, New Jersey is inviting fans to a special candlelight vigil tonight, Friday, July 25, to honor the legendary Hulk Hogan. The tribute will begin at 8 PM ET outside the store, where a towering life-sized statue of the wrestling icon stands proudly on Route 23.

Hogan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, will be remembered by fans gathering at the statue, now a landmark for wrestling devotees in the tri-state area. The store is encouraging all “Hulkamaniacs” to attend and share their memories in celebration of the man many call the biggest name in wrestling history.

“We will gather around our Giant Hulk Hogan outside the store and honor his legacy this evening,” reads the store’s statement.

To accommodate tonight’s tribute, The Wrestling Collector will keep its doors open later than usual, allowing fans to browse its wide collection of vintage and modern wrestling memorabilia. Known for hosting signings with wrestling legends, the store has become a hub for fans who live and breathe the squared circle.

Tonight’s vigil is just one of many heartfelt tributes happening around the world, as the wrestling community continues to mourn and celebrate the life of “The Hulkster”, a pop culture force who shaped the industry across four decades.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy