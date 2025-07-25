Fans to Gather at Hulk Hogan Statue in NJ for Candlelight Tribute

The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, New Jersey is inviting fans to a special candlelight vigil tonight, Friday, July 25, to honor the legendary Hulk Hogan. The tribute will begin at 8 PM ET outside the store, where a towering life-sized statue of the wrestling icon stands proudly on Route 23.

Hogan, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, will be remembered by fans gathering at the statue, now a landmark for wrestling devotees in the tri-state area. The store is encouraging all “Hulkamaniacs” to attend and share their memories in celebration of the man many call the biggest name in wrestling history.

“We will gather around our Giant Hulk Hogan outside the store and honor his legacy this evening,” reads the store’s statement.

To accommodate tonight’s tribute, The Wrestling Collector will keep its doors open later than usual, allowing fans to browse its wide collection of vintage and modern wrestling memorabilia. Known for hosting signings with wrestling legends, the store has become a hub for fans who live and breathe the squared circle.

Tonight’s vigil is just one of many heartfelt tributes happening around the world, as the wrestling community continues to mourn and celebrate the life of “The Hulkster”, a pop culture force who shaped the industry across four decades.

