WWE Teams with Erin Andrews' Line for SummerSlam-Themed Apparel

WWE has entered into yet another business partnership ahead of its major summer event.

The company officially confirmed on Friday that it is teaming up with Erin Andrews’ Women’s Sportswear Collection for a new product line set to debut in time for WWE SummerSlam.

Full details of the collaboration can be found in the official press release below.

WEAR BY ERIN ANDREWS PARTNERS WITH WWE® ON WOMEN’S SPORTSWEAR COLLECTION

Trailblazing Female-Focused Sports Apparel Brand To Launch New Products Ahead Of SummerSlam®

LOS ANGELES – July 25, 2025 – WEAR by Erin Andrews and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a multi-year agreement to introduce a new women’s sportswear collection celebrating WWE Premium Live Events and Superstars. The partnership marks a significant expansion for WEAR as the brand broadens its reach into new sectors across sports and entertainment.

At launch, ahead of SummerSlam – taking place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – the collection will include a variety of WEAR’s fan-favorite jackets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, crop tops, and more, celebrating WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, as well as staple pieces that celebrate the iconic WWE brand and the summer’s biggest event, SummerSlam. The eye-catching designs and effortlessly versatile style make the WEAR by Erin Andrews x WWE collection a closet staple for any fan.

“WEAR by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom. As we kick off this partnership with WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE Universe,” said Erin Andrews, founder of WEAR by Erin Andrews. “I’m thrilled we can now offer our fan-favorite WEAR gear to women who want to support their favorite Superstars without compromising on style.”

The product lineup includes a selection of signature, WEAR by Erin Andrews staples including the Vintage Tee, the Muscle Tank, the Tonal Bomber, the Hooded Denim Jacket, the Lace Up Hoodie, and the Cropped Long Sleeve. The officially licensed collection will be available online at WWEShop.com, Fanatics.com, and on-site at select WWE Premium Live Events starting on July 25, 2025, just in time for SummerSlam.

Since its inception, WEAR by Erin Andrews has become a fan-favorite sports apparel brand, spotted on some of the most stylish women in the stands including Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Alix Earle, Miranda Lambert, Kaley Cuoco, and Olivia Culpo, with fans across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and more.

About WEAR by Erin Andrews

WEAR by Erin Andrews, was founded by women for women to offer a fashion-forward sports apparel line that fits seamlessly into a fan’s everyday style. Created by Erin Andrews, sports broadcaster, tv host and entrepreneur alongside Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment, the brand was inspired by their experiences and the need for officially licensed fan gear that was as fashionable and versatile as the rest of their wardrobe.

Erin and Constance recognized a gap in the market for stylish, comfortable apparel that would let women show team spirit without sacrificing style. They developed WEAR to celebrate fandom in a new way, offering flattering, on-trend pieces that transition effortlessly from the game to any occasion.

Since launching in 2019, WEAR has grown from supporting a single league to representing nearly 200 teams across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NWSL, WNBA, and US Soccer. The overwhelming response from fans has driven us to expand, creating collections that celebrate the modern female fan in all her forms.

From game day to every day, WEAR by Erin Andrews is designed to be worn AnyWEAR and EveryWEAR , bringing the spirit of the game into every part of your life.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com.