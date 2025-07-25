Hulk Hogan Netflix Docuseries Was Already in Production Before His Death

A new Netflix project centered on the life and career of Hulk Hogan was already in progress before his passing, according to a report from Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni. The news comes just days after Hogan died at age 71 due to cardiac arrest.

Belloni, writing in his Puck News newsletter, revealed that Netflix had teamed up with WWE, Hulk Hogan, and the production company Words + Pictures for a docuseries about the wrestling icon. Directed by Bryan Storkel and produced by Connor Schell, the series is said to feature more than 20 hours of fresh interviews conducted with Hogan before his death.

“The Hulkster died mid-documentary,” Belloni stated. “Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker. He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources.”

No release date has been confirmed at this time.

The project follows Netflix’s previous work on a Vince McMahon docuseries and comes ahead of the platform’s upcoming premiere of WWE: Untold, set to debut on July 29.

