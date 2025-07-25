WWE Waives Venue Clause to Help TNA Promote Bound for Glory 2025

In a big development that highlights the strengthening relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling, a new report has confirmed that WWE waived one of its standard contractual clauses to allow TNA to promote its biggest annual event, Bound for Glory.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE agreed to lift its usual arena exclusivity clause for the Paul Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. This is the venue where TNA will host Bound for Glory on October 12, 2025.

This exclusivity clause is a common feature in WWE’s venue contracts and typically prevents other wrestling promotions from advertising or selling tickets for a show at the same location until WWE’s event has taken place. WWE is scheduled to run the Paul Tsongas Center on August 24, which under normal circumstances would have delayed TNA’s ticket sales until after that date.

However, WWE opted to waive this restriction, allowing TNA to begin promotion and ticket sales for Bound for Glory ahead of time.

The Wrestling Observer noted that this is a significant shift, as WWE has previously enforced this clause without exception, including in its dealings with AEW. For instance, AEW was not permitted to advertise its O2 Arena event in London until after WWE had concluded its own show in the same venue.

The report emphasized that WWE’s flexibility with TNA signals a relationship that is “a lot deeper than it even looks on television.” Over recent weeks, this partnership has grown more visible through multiple crossover appearances, including:

TNA World Champion Trick Williams, who is under WWE contract, appearing on NXT and being attacked by The Undertaker

TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne making an appearance on Raw

Santino Marella, TNA’s on-screen authority figure, set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship next week on NXT

