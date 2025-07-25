×
Sky Daily Breaks Silence on Hulk Hogan’s Death: “My Heart Is in Pieces”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Sky Daily, the wife of Hulk Hogan, has shared a deeply emotional message following the wrestling icon’s death, revealing the profound grief she is feeling in the wake of his sudden passing.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, Sky expressed that her “heart is in pieces” after losing her husband, whom she married in 2023. She noted that while Hogan had been battling health issues, she truly believed they would overcome them together.

“I had so much faith in his strength,” she wrote. “I thought we still had more time.”

In her heartfelt tribute, Sky reflected on Hogan’s dedication to his fans, calling him “a legend” who always gave everything to the people who supported him. She noted that even as his physical strength declined, his love for the fans never wavered.

“You meant everything to him,” she wrote to the fans directly.

“I was not ready for this,” she added. “My heart is in pieces. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on Thursday morning at his home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, following cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old.

