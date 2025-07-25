Baron Corbin Wins Double Gold At Orlando Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, now going by Bishop Dyer, has added another impressive accolade to his growing post-WWE resume.

Since being released from WWE late last year, Corbin has been active across the independent wrestling scene, most notably in MLW, where he currently holds the MLW World Tag Team Championship with former WWE colleague Donovan Dijak. While his WWE run saw flashes of success, including a reign as United States Champion, his full potential was never fully realized within the company.

However, outside the ring, Corbin continues to showcase his athletic versatility. Over the weekend, he took to social media to proudly announce that he had claimed two gold medals at the 2025 Orlando Summer International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship. He shared a photo posing with his medals and captioned it:

“Double gold today!!! All subs!”

