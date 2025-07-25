Travis Scott Removed from WWE 2K25 After Fallout with Company

A previously undisclosed behind-the-scenes development has shed light on why Travis Scott was removed from the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. The rapper was originally expected to appear as a playable character in one of the game’s downloadable content packs, but his relationship with WWE reportedly soured in a major way, leading to his complete removal from the project.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Scott was slated to be a surprise celebrity addition in WWE 2K25's DLC. However, following what is described as a “full falling out” with WWE, the company made the decision to replace him. El Grande Americano has now taken Scott’s spot in one pack, while Aleister Black has been added to the WrestleMania-themed DLC in his place.

The aftermath of the breakdown has seemingly shifted internal perception of Scott within the company. Dave Meltzer reported that it is now “open season to knock him,” a stance that lines up with comments made by Drew McIntyre on the Impaulsive podcast, where he bluntly called Scott a “piece of sh*t” for interfering in the outcome of the WrestleMania 41 main event.

Although WWE has historically welcomed celebrities to boost mainstream appeal and attract new fans to its games, backlash from some within the fanbase suggests that players would have preferred additional wrestler options instead.

This appears to mark the end of Travis Scott’s short-lived crossover with WWE. His involvement in the storyline that saw him assist John Cena in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 has been quietly dropped. It had also been reported that Scott struggled to grasp the fundamentals during training for a potential in-ring appearance.

