WWE Targets Indie Wrestlers for SummerSlam Week Tryouts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE is preparing for a fresh round of talent evaluations during SummerSlam week, and a new report has unveiled some surprising developments, including a unique tryout involving a former AEW star and a possible shift in the company’s recruitment strategy.

Leyla Hirsch, known for her time in AEW, recently had a tryout with WWE, but in an unexpected role. According to Fightful Select, Hirsch reached out to WWE expressing her interest in becoming a referee. The company granted her the opportunity, and the tryout has already taken place. At this stage, there is no confirmation on whether WWE intends to bring her in full-time.

In addition to Hirsch’s referee tryout, the report highlights WWE’s upcoming tryouts planned for early August during SummerSlam week. This time, WWE is reportedly targeting experienced independent wrestlers, a notable departure from its recent emphasis on recruiting collegiate athletes.

The potential return to indie-based talent comes after recent successes with stars who came from that background. Current NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez are among the most prominent examples, both rising through the independent ranks before signing with WWE and quickly earning gold in NXT.

