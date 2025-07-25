×
Hulk Hogan Battled Failing Health Before Death, Made Peace With Estranged Loved Ones

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Hulk Hogan’s final weeks were marked by declining health and quiet reflection, according to new details shared by the Daily Mail. The wrestling legend, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 following cardiac arrest, was fully aware that his health was deteriorating.

A source close to Hogan’s family told the outlet that the WWE icon had been battling serious issues with his heart in the days leading up to his death.

“He was suffering from shortness of breath, got tired easily, had lost a lot of weight and was on oxygen,” the source revealed, adding that Hogan had remained at his Clearwater, Florida home during this period.

Despite the physical toll, those close to him say Hogan experienced emotional clarity in his final days. According to the insider, the man known to the world as Hulk Hogan but born Terry Bollea spent his final weeks making peace with people from his past.

“He had a lot of scores to settle. Didn’t want to leave anything unsaid,” the source added.

The overwhelming flood of tributes that followed his passing suggests that Hogan’s efforts to mend fences were well received, with an outpouring of love coming from both fans and peers alike.

On the morning of his death, emergency medical responders arrived at Hogan’s home after a 911 call reported that he was experiencing severe heart issues. He was taken by stretcher to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

