Lio Rush Refuses to Apologize After Hulk Hogan Tribute Draws Criticism

Lio Rush has stood firm after facing backlash for posting a tribute to Hulk Hogan following the wrestling legend’s death. While many fans and wrestlers paid their respects, Rush’s post sparked criticism due to Hogan’s past controversies, but the AEW star is not backing down.

Shortly after news broke of Hogan’s passing, Rush shared a message online that both honored Hogan’s influence and acknowledged the symbolism of his career.

“The response to Hogans passing can simply be put as sad.

R.I.P to a true Icon.

From the 🟡🔴, to the black⚫️⚪️.”

That message drew immediate pushback from those who took issue with any celebration of Hogan’s legacy. Rather than retracting the post, Rush offered a direct and unapologetic follow-up, refusing to be part of what he called a “hate train.”

“I’m not going to jump in on the hate train. It doesn’t fulfill me in anyway. I won’t be celebrating the death of anyone. It’s lame.”

Rush went on to highlight how deeply Hogan’s character and presence influenced generations of fans, many of whom are now condemning him.

“If you have a personal opinion strong enough that you feel the need to share with the world on a day someone lost their life while family and friends mourn, that’s on you. If you were a kid watching hogan, you were dropping the leg, hulking up, waiving the finger, ripping off a shirt your parents bought you or playing air guitar to NWOs music.”