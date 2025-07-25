×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Adam Pearce Honors Hulk Hogan, Slams Toxic Reactions in Comment Section

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Adam Pearce Honors Hulk Hogan, Slams Toxic Reactions in Comment Section

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce joined the growing list of wrestling personalities honoring the late Hulk Hogan, but his tribute quickly became a battleground of online negativity. After receiving a wave of toxic replies, Pearce took a firm stance and addressed the backlash head-on.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Pearce reflected on Hogan’s influence not just on the wrestling business, but on his own personal journey. He shared a moment from their past that had a lasting effect on him during a time of self-doubt.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that Hulk Hogan had on our industry and the countless people that got into it because of him. In a roundabout way, I’m one of them,” Pearce wrote.

“Godspeed, Hulk Hogan. Thank you for all of the good. Thank you for your candor in a moment where I doubted myself. All love to his family, friends, and those lives he touched along the way. Rest well, sir.”

However, as some replies began focusing on Hogan’s past controversies, Pearce issued a direct and no-nonsense message to his followers, shutting down the negativity.

“If you’ve come here to post negativity about Hulk Hogan on the day of his passing, you’ve missed the point of my page. If your opinions are hate-filled or fueled by vitriol, and you’re wholly entitled to have whatever opinion you want, save it for YOUR platforms. I don’t care if you hated him or loved him, both emotions were earned. That said, this is NOT the location for the placement of negativity. Respect it.”

Pearce stood by his message, making it clear that while differing opinions are valid, there is a time, place, and tone for sharing them, especially in moments of remembrance.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy