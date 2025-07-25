Adam Pearce Honors Hulk Hogan, Slams Toxic Reactions in Comment Section

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce joined the growing list of wrestling personalities honoring the late Hulk Hogan, but his tribute quickly became a battleground of online negativity. After receiving a wave of toxic replies, Pearce took a firm stance and addressed the backlash head-on.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Pearce reflected on Hogan’s influence not just on the wrestling business, but on his own personal journey. He shared a moment from their past that had a lasting effect on him during a time of self-doubt.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that Hulk Hogan had on our industry and the countless people that got into it because of him. In a roundabout way, I’m one of them,” Pearce wrote.

“Godspeed, Hulk Hogan. Thank you for all of the good. Thank you for your candor in a moment where I doubted myself. All love to his family, friends, and those lives he touched along the way. Rest well, sir.”

However, as some replies began focusing on Hogan’s past controversies, Pearce issued a direct and no-nonsense message to his followers, shutting down the negativity.

“If you’ve come here to post negativity about Hulk Hogan on the day of his passing, you’ve missed the point of my page. If your opinions are hate-filled or fueled by vitriol, and you’re wholly entitled to have whatever opinion you want, save it for YOUR platforms. I don’t care if you hated him or loved him, both emotions were earned. That said, this is NOT the location for the placement of negativity. Respect it.”

Pearce stood by his message, making it clear that while differing opinions are valid, there is a time, place, and tone for sharing them, especially in moments of remembrance.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member