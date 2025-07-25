×
WWE Stars Confirmed for Return at GCW Bloodsport XIV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE Stars Confirmed for Return at GCW Bloodsport XIV

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV is shaping up to be one of the most intense editions yet, with major additions that blend technical precision and ruthless aggression. Two names with WWE and NXT credentials, Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey, are officially set to compete, bringing legitimacy and fire to the already stacked event.

Scheduled for August 2 in Rutherford, New Jersey, the shoot-style card now boasts the return of Pete Dunne, whose last appearance at Bloodsport saw him defeat Timothy Thatcher in an acclaimed debut performance. Since then, Dunne’s visibility on WWE television has faded, with only a handful of matches on WWE Main Event since April. His re-entry into the pit comes at a time when fans are eager to see him unleashed in a setting that plays to his unforgiving style.

Joining him is Charlie Dempsey, who has carved out a place for himself as one of Bloodsport’s rising stars. This will mark his fifth appearance, holding a 3-1 record since his 2024 debut. Dempsey made an immediate impression by defeating Matt Makowski, later bouncing back from a setback against Royce Isaacs with wins over Tracy Williams and Shinya Aoki. His hybrid grappling approach continues to evolve, and he is quickly becoming a key name in Bloodsport circles.

Another returning name is GCW’s Slade. While his last Bloodsport bout came in March 2022 against Alex Coughlin, Slade’s reputation for all-out brawling ensures his presence alone will add volatility to the event.

Bloodsport XIV streams live on Triller+ and already features a compelling lineup of matches and appearances, combining fierce strikers, submission specialists, and no-nonsense fighters.

Current lineup includes:

  • Natalya vs. Masha Slamovich

  • Janai Kai vs. Jordan Blade

  • Pete Dunne in action

  • Charlie Dempsey in action

  • Timothy Thatcher in action

  • Slade in action

  • Jonathan Gresham in action

  • Nick Comoroto in action

  • Simon Gotch in action

  • Matt Mako in action

  • Dominic Garrini in action

