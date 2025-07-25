TNT Title Match Set for AEW Collision: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty

This Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision is shaping up with more confirmed action as All Elite Wrestling builds toward a loaded night of in-ring competition.
AEW has announced that “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will challenge Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship in a title bout airing on TNT and streaming via HBO Max. Rhodes, a veteran with decades of experience, will look to overcome the youthful intensity of Moriarty in what could be a hard-hitting battle.
Also scheduled for the July 26 broadcast is Athena defending the ROH Women’s World Championship against Alex Windsor. Athena has remained one of the most dominant champions across AEW and ROH, but Windsor presents a fresh challenge with nothing to lose.
Additionally, the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator tournament will continue, as teams battle to move one step closer to a future shot at the titles.
