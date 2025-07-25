Is Karrion Kross Staying or Going? WWE Future Unclear

The future of Karrion Kross in WWE is suddenly under the spotlight, as new information reveals his contract is still set to expire in August 2025, despite his current push on television and fresh merchandise releases.

According to Fightful Select, Kross has not put pen to paper on a new WWE deal. Multiple insiders from both WWE and outside promotions have reached out to the former NXT Champion for clarity, and Kross has told them all the same thing: no new contract has been signed.

"Those that we have spoken with say Kross claims to them that no new deal has been signed and that his deal is still up in August as of now," Fightful reported.

At least six industry sources have confirmed this stance, some even speaking with Scarlett, Kross’s wife and manager. As of last week, neither has been formally approached by WWE for a renewal.

Still, the optics tell a different story. Kross has been prominently featured on RAW, took part in a major Premium Live Event, and just had new merchandise hit WWE Shop. Those moves typically signal that a re-signing has either taken place or is expected soon.

WWE, however, is staying quiet. Internally, there has been no confirmation that negotiations are underway, and sources believe Kross may be deliberately keeping things close to the chest.

Despite the uncertainty, there are still creative plans in place for both Kross and Scarlett, as Kross continues his feud with Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW.

Kross, a two-time NXT Champion who returned to WWE in August 2022 after being released the previous year, has remained a consistent presence on WWE television throughout 2025. With his contract reportedly expiring next month, the coming weeks could determine whether he is staying put or heading into free agency at a time when top-tier talent is in high demand.

