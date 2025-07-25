Mara Sadè Officially Joins TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts Division

TNA Wrestling introduced its newest Knockout to the roster during the latest live broadcast of iMPACT! on AXS TV. The company officially announced the signing of rising star Mara Sadè, a dynamic athlete with a background as diverse as her ambitions.

Hailing from Duke City, New Mexico, Sadè has been competing professionally for four years. In addition to her wrestling journey, she has a strong foundation in athletics, having participated in track and field, basketball, volleyball, and bowling.

“I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D,” said Sadè.

Her favorite wrestling inspirations include trailblazers Jacqueline Moore and Jazz. Off the mat, she is also passionate about the arts and painting, sharing, “Anything I touch turns to GOAL’D.”

While Sadè has experience in tag team competition, she is stepping into TNA with her sights set firmly on singles success. She made her intentions clear, stating, “I will accomplish anything and everything I want in TNA … because I check all the boxes.”

