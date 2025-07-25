×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mara Sadè Officially Joins TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts Division

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
Mara Sadè Officially Joins TNA Wrestling’s Knockouts Division

TNA Wrestling introduced its newest Knockout to the roster during the latest live broadcast of iMPACT! on AXS TV. The company officially announced the signing of rising star Mara Sadè, a dynamic athlete with a background as diverse as her ambitions.

Hailing from Duke City, New Mexico, Sadè has been competing professionally for four years. In addition to her wrestling journey, she has a strong foundation in athletics, having participated in track and field, basketball, volleyball, and bowling.

“I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D,” said Sadè.

Her favorite wrestling inspirations include trailblazers Jacqueline Moore and Jazz. Off the mat, she is also passionate about the arts and painting, sharing, “Anything I touch turns to GOAL’D.”

While Sadè has experience in tag team competition, she is stepping into TNA with her sights set firmly on singles success. She made her intentions clear, stating, “I will accomplish anything and everything I want in TNA … because I check all the boxes.”

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy