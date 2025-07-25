WWE Planning Ten-Bell Salute for Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

WWE is expected to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during tonight’s episode of SmackDown following the passing of the wrestling legend earlier this week at the age of 71. Despite a complicated relationship in recent years, WWE is reportedly planning to honor Hogan’s legacy with a formal on-air tribute.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, many fans have asked about WWE’s stance in the aftermath of Hogan’s death. While the company had been publicly distant from Hogan in the final months of his life, internal discussions indicate WWE still views him as a foundational figure in its history and intends to highlight his influence appropriately.

WWE has already issued a statement and posted a detailed tribute on its official website. With SmackDown being the first live broadcast since Hogan’s passing, it is expected to include a ten-bell salute and a video tribute package, in line with WWE’s longstanding tradition for honoring major figures in the industry.

Hogan’s last televised WWE appearance occurred during the Netflix launch edition of Monday Night Raw, where he was met with a mixed reaction from the Los Angeles crowd. WWE reportedly had no further plans to feature Hogan on television following that appearance, but those close to the situation have stated that there was still acknowledgment of his significance behind the scenes.

As WWE has done for many of its most iconic names, the upcoming tribute is expected to focus on Hogan’s legacy as one of the most recognizable and influential personalities in professional wrestling history.