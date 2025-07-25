×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Planning Ten-Bell Salute for Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2025
WWE Planning Ten-Bell Salute for Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

WWE is expected to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during tonight’s episode of SmackDown following the passing of the wrestling legend earlier this week at the age of 71. Despite a complicated relationship in recent years, WWE is reportedly planning to honor Hogan’s legacy with a formal on-air tribute.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, many fans have asked about WWE’s stance in the aftermath of Hogan’s death. While the company had been publicly distant from Hogan in the final months of his life, internal discussions indicate WWE still views him as a foundational figure in its history and intends to highlight his influence appropriately.

WWE has already issued a statement and posted a detailed tribute on its official website. With SmackDown being the first live broadcast since Hogan’s passing, it is expected to include a ten-bell salute and a video tribute package, in line with WWE’s longstanding tradition for honoring major figures in the industry.

Hogan’s last televised WWE appearance occurred during the Netflix launch edition of Monday Night Raw, where he was met with a mixed reaction from the Los Angeles crowd. WWE reportedly had no further plans to feature Hogan on television following that appearance, but those close to the situation have stated that there was still acknowledgment of his significance behind the scenes.

As WWE has done for many of its most iconic names, the upcoming tribute is expected to focus on Hogan’s legacy as one of the most recognizable and influential personalities in professional wrestling history.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy